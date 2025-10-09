Baxter Bros Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $673,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 38.6% during the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in GE Vernova by 146.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in GE Vernova by 4.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 5.3% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $625.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.27 billion, a PE ratio of 150.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $621.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.60. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.25 and a 12-month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.50.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

