Insight Inv LLC Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Insight Inv LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 93.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,346 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,895,567,000 after purchasing an additional 453,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,938,274,000 after purchasing an additional 428,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,493,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,885,770,000 after purchasing an additional 95,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $181.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.63%.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Arete Research upgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

