Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $30.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

