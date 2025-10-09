Dempze Nancy E Has $378,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Dempze Nancy E lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $262.83.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $252.91 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

