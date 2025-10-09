Ignite Planners LLC Buys New Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $125.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $126.11. The company has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $4,430,802.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,575.04. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,250. This represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

