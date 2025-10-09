Morton Capital Management LLC CA Purchases 2,796 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.8% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.9% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $611.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.45. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $611.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

