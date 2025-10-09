NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Stake Increased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 335.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI set a $92.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,705 shares of company stock worth $2,446,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

