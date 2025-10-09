AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.0% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.3% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fiserv by 6.4% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of FI opened at $126.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $124.89 and a one year high of $238.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

Get Our Latest Report on FI

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.