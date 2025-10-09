Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $369,000 Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,475 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.6% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 6.4%

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.55. The stock has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -711.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Cowen cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This trade represents a 6.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,726,777.76. The trade was a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

