Ignite Planners LLC Decreases Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 383.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $80.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.25. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

