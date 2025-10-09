Dohj LLC Sells 9,719 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Dohj LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.0% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 305.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2,060.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $611.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $582.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.45. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $611.75.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

