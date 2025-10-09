Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,096,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,216 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Accenture were worth $327,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Values Added Financial LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.22.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $253.17 on Thursday. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.02 and its 200-day moving average is $282.42. The company has a market capitalization of $158.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

