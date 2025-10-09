Dempze Nancy E Has $753,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Dempze Nancy E lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Chubb were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMZ Advisory Inc increased its position in Chubb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMZ Advisory Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $287.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.12. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $114.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.38 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.33.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

