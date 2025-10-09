Narwhal Capital Management Has $426,000 Stake in Deere & Company $DE

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 18.7% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 30.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 91.5% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DE shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.59.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $461.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $481.60 and its 200-day moving average is $488.75. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $387.03 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

