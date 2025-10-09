First Merchants Corp Sells 343 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $461.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $481.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.75. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $387.03 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The firm has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.59.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

