Capital Management Associates Inc Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Capital Management Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,016 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 66,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.47. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

