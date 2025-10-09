Ignite Planners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,168,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,301 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768,521 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 690.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,266 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,300,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,310,000 after purchasing an additional 978,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,932,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.41. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.16.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.