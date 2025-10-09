Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Stock Position Increased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,819 shares of company stock worth $16,885,492 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $507.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.53.

Get Our Latest Report on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $502.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $509.48. The company has a market capitalization of $235.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.