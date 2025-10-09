REAP Financial Group LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.3% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 111,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital CS Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 235,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 17,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of UPS stock opened at $86.27 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $145.01. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average is $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

