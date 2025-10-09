Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Purchased by Capital Management Associates Inc

Capital Management Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $352.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.72.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.58.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $74,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,533.68. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

