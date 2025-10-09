REAP Financial Group LLC Acquires 663 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,476,635,000 after buying an additional 15,115,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,636,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,240,955,000 after purchasing an additional 926,663 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $940,015,000. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 20,594,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $759,938,000 after purchasing an additional 111,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,243,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $746,980,000 after purchasing an additional 427,705 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $30.77 on Thursday. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $113.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

