Morgan Stanley $MS Shares Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 43,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $6,141,499.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 294,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,480,422.50. The trade was a 12.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Pizzi sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $2,531,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 136,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,181,552.34. The trade was a 11.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,149 shares of company stock worth $20,841,628 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $155.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $248.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.18. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $94.33 and a 1-year high of $163.98.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.85.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

