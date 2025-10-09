Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stock Position Reduced by Optas LLC

Optas LLC decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.58.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $150.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.72. The stock has a market cap of $352.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

