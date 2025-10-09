Hager Investment Management Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Hager Investment Management Services LLC lowered its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 91.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $49.05 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $106.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.6839 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.98%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

