Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 109.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,354,000 after purchasing an additional 224,438 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,528,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,019,000 after acquiring an additional 192,008 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after acquiring an additional 542,816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 945,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,750,000 after acquiring an additional 72,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 703,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $200.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.17. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $200.86.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.