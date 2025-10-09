Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $622,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VWO opened at $54.99 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

