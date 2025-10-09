Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,013 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $290.70 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.62 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. The trade was a 43.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total value of $177,249.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,622.90. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.