O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Acquired by Account Management LLC

Account Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,345.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,360 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 5.9% of Account Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Account Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 175.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 303,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,765,000 after acquiring an additional 201,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $100.76 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.22 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.94. The company has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $500,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $284,925.32. This represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.