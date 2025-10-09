Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Bought by Mullooly Asset Management Inc.

Mullooly Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 8.6% of Mullooly Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mullooly Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $331.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $331.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.54. The stock has a market cap of $553.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.