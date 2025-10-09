Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Buys Shares of 8,064 Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:BMY opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

