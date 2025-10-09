Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 16,525 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,525 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $74.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.90.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

