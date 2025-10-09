Values Added Financial LLC Has $454,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Values Added Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 84.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,506 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 70,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 31,321 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,691,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,487,000 after purchasing an additional 254,568 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 206,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 60,722 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ opened at $23.44 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.