Values Added Financial LLC Purchases 873 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Values Added Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average is $55.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $61.32.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

