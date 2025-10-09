Values Added Financial LLC Makes New Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $629.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.58. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $688.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $637.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total transaction of $5,279,921.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,041.68. This trade represents a 54.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total transaction of $3,551,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,249.60. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

