Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $487.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $487.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $466.76 and its 200 day moving average is $426.16.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

