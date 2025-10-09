Eagle Strategies LLC Has $11.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eagle Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of VOE opened at $174.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.38 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.