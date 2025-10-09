Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Invests $108,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBIT. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $70.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

