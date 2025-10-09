Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $717,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,377 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average is $89.45.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

