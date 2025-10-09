Windle Wealth LLC Has $7.85 Million Position in Unilever PLC $UL

Windle Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises 3.8% of Windle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.40. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5175 per share. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.31%.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.