Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $435,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

MUB stock opened at $106.57 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.41.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.