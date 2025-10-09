Insight Inv LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Insight Inv LLC decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 95.5% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.9%

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $190.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.37. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

