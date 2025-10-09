Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,959,000 after acquiring an additional 738,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $134,776,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,305,000 after purchasing an additional 480,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after purchasing an additional 451,169 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $73,541,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $217.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $218.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.97.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

