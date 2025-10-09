Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 338,373 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,373 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $164,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,051,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of AON by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,183,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 425.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AON from $421.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.69.

AON opened at $365.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.48. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $323.73 and a 1 year high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

