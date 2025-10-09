Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 967 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for 1.0% of Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in ONEOK by 409.5% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 40,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 32,448 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in ONEOK by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,671,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in ONEOK by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.53. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.63 and a twelve month high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.31%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

