Roundview Capital LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $614.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $625.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $621.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.60. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $677.29. The company has a market cap of $170.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.72, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.72.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.