Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 123 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $576.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $562.55. The firm has a market cap of $521.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.