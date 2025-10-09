Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 815 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 143.9% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $209.85 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.