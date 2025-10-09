AMI Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 259.6% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total value of $3,716,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,864,415.52. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at $21,584,383.20. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,956 shares of company stock valued at $22,841,025. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 5.8%

MU stock opened at $196.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $201.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.59. The stock has a market cap of $220.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

