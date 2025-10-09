Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.8% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.5% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,339 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.0% in the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 7,190 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 79,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.5%

SBUX stock opened at $80.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.25. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.17%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

