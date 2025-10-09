Bar Harbor Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $904,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,672 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,746.75. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

